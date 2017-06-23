NEET result 2017 date and time: CBSE to announce result today at cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2017 result was delayed due to number of petitions filed demanding cancellation of the medical entrance exam NEET 2017 result was delayed due to number of petitions filed demanding cancellation of the medical entrance exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the NEET 2017 result today at cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. As per the sources, the Board will declared the result at around 4 pm. Two days back, the official result portal of the Government of India flashed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be out on June 22. However, in the noon, the message was withdrawn, causing a major confusion among the candidates who showered their anger on social networking sites.

About 11.5 lakh medical aspirants students appeared in the NEET 2017 of which about 10.5 lakh students have given the exam in either Hindi or English while around 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh students have appeared in eight vernacular languages. The exam was held on May 7.

NEET 2017 results was delayed due to number of petitions filed demanding cancellation of the medical entrance exam. The Madras High Court on May 24 had stayed any proceedings on NEET result. Due to which, all NEET-related activities like OMR sheet and answer keys release were delayed.

However, CBSE filed a plea in the Supreme Court and on June 12, the Court overruled the Madras High Court order and directed the Board to announce NEET 2017 result by June 26. The result were originally scheduled to release on June 8.

The CBSE had released the answer keys on June 15 and and it was available at the official website till June 16.

NEET 2017 result, here’s how to check it

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NEET 2017 result and rank’ flashing towards the middle of the page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print out.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd