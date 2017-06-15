NEET 2017 result date; answer key to release today at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2017 answer key: Candidates who wish to challenge the responses of their OMR sheets, that were released recently, and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged. NEET 2017 answer key: Candidates who wish to challenge the responses of their OMR sheets, that were released recently, and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged.

NEET 2017 answer key: CBSE will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 today. Candidates can access cross-check their answers with the help of the answer key which is available on the official website of NEET (see steps below to check how to download)

NEET 2017 was conducted on May 7 for which about 11,38,890 candidates appeared at 1921 centres across 103 cities. The exam was conducted in 10 languages including Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada and Telugu. Read | NEET 2017 results date to be announced soon, five things you need to know, click here

The exam was delayed this year and was subject to many changes and protests. While the paper was deemed to be of moderate difficulty, candidates of the Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali mediums have alleged that the vernacular papers were more difficult than the English medium paper.

NEET 2017 answer key: here’s how to download the answer keys-

Step one: Go to the official website for NEET (cbseneet.nic.in).

Step two: Click on the notification for the 2017 answer key.

Step three: Download the answer key and cross check your answers from the OMR sheets.

Candidates who wish to challenge the responses of their OMR sheets, that were released recently, and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged. The results will be released soon by the Board. Read | NEET 2017: Check OMR sheets, click here

