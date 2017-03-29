NEET PG: Private medical colleges not authorise to conduct admissions, says Haryana government

The candidates desirous of seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma and MDS courses would apply online for registration on the web portal — uhspgadmissions.in. The candidates desirous of seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma and MDS courses would apply online for registration on the web portal — uhspgadmissions.in.

The Haryana government on March 28 said no private medical or dental college, including those under private or deemed university, are authorised to carry out their own counselling for admission to post graduate courses. From last year, the admissions in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses have to be done on the basis of NEET scores.

Pt B D Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak will conduct combined counselling on the basis of merit of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2017 and NEET MDS 2017 for admission to post graduate courses for academic session 2017-18 in all the government, government-aided, private medical and dental institutes including those under private and deemed universities in the state, a spokesperson said.

“The courses include MD, MS, PG Diploma and MDS, a spokesman of Haryana Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said here. He said the candidates desirous of seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma and MDS courses would apply online for registration on the web portal — uhspgadmissions.in.

The final allotment of seat/speciality/institute would be done by the admission committee after physical verification of eligibility criteria and original documents.

Personal appearance of the candidate in front of the admission committee at the time of counselling would be compulsory, he said.

While referring to the counselling schedule for admissions, the spokesman said that the last date for submission of online application forms is April 8.

