NBE declares NEET PG 2018 results

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET 2018 results for postgraduate exam at neetpg.nbe.edu.in. NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses). The exam was held on January 7 and the results were expected to release by the month-end, however, the board announced it on time.

Over 5000 candidates appeared for the NEET PG 2018 exam.

In a note published on the official website mentions that the “merit position of the candidates shall be declared in due course after applying the tie-breaker criteria as given in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2018.”

NEET PG 2018 results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the results section flashing towards the left hand side of the homepage

Step 3: Enter candidate’s ID, password and security code.

NBE has also cleared that the “allotment of PG seats pursuant to declaration of NEET-PG 2018 result shall be done by respective government authority.”

As per recent reports, MBBS students were getting hoax calls and messages to book a seat in the postgraduate courses by paying amount in lakhs. NBE has warned students to not get mislead and assured that the results are purely on the basis of NEET score. “The result of NEET-PG 2018 shall be declared by NBE solely on the basis of performance of the candidates on the examination day. Candidates are advised not to get misled by any false or bogus claims regarding obtaining a rank in NEET-PG 2018,” said the board in a statement.

