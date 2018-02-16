NEET PG 2018: Rank card released at nbe.edu.in, download now

NEET PG 2018 rank: All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective ranks at the official website – nbe.edu.in. All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective ranks at the official website – nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2018 rank: The rank card for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective ranks at the official website – nbe.edu.in. The results for the same were released in January. The exam was held on January 7 for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses) and over 5000 candidates appeared for it.

The NBE percentile of each candidate has also been released and is indicated in the NEET PG 2018 rank card. The candidates can find the total number of correct and incorrect in the card.

NEET PG 2018 rank card, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET PG’

Step 3: On the left hand side of the page, under ‘General links’, click on ‘NEET PG-2018 Rank’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your rank will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The cut-off for NEET 2018 general category is 321, for SC/ST/OBC/SC- PH/ST-PH/OBC-PH, it is and for 281 while for PH candidates it is 300. NEET PG is a computer-based test that includes 300 multiple choice questions from the MBBS curriculum followed at medical colleges in India.

