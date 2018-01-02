NEET PG 2018: Download admit card at nbe.edu.in, practice demo test

NEET PG 2018 admit card is available for download NEET PG 2018 admit card is available for download

NEET 2018: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET 2018 admit card at neetpg.nbe.edu.in. Candidates can download the admit cards on January 7.

NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses).

Candidates can also check the demo test to understand the online exam process. After downloading the NEET PG 2017 admit card, the candidates are required to paste their latest photograph in the prescribed space in the hall ticket.

NEET PG 2018 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage click on the NEET PG

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Along with the admit card, the medical aspirants have to carry documents that are mentioned on the card. The NBE has cleared that no candidate without the admit card will be allowed to enter the exam hall even if they are carrying other relevant documents.

NEET PG is a computer-based test that includes 300 multiple choice questions from the MBBS curriculum followed at medical colleges in India. The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subjects/knowledge areas as per the Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by Medical Council of India with prior approval of Government of India.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App