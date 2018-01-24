NEET PG 2018 cut-off released, merit list to be out soon

NEET PG results 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the exams can check the cut-offs at neetpg.nbe.edu.in. NEET PG results 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the exams can check the cut-offs at neetpg.nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG results 2018: The results for NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) postgraduate exams were declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) today, on January 24. All those candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website – neetpg.nbe.edu.in. Along with the results, the cut-off marks have also be declared now. The merit list will also be released soon. A notice has been published on the website which mentions that the “merit position of the candidates shall be declared in due course after applying the tie-breaker criteria as given in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2018.”

Cut-offs (out of 1200)

— NEET 2018 general category: 321

— SC/ST/OBC/SC- PH/ST-PH/OBC-PH: 281

— PH candidates: 300

About NEET

NEET is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD/ MS and PG diploma courses). NEET PG is a computer-based test that includes 300 multiple choice questions from the MBBS curriculum followed at medical colleges in India. This year, the exam was conducted on January 7 and over 5000 candidates appeared for the same.

