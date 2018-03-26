NEET PG 2018 counselling registration ending today, apply by 5 pm

NEET PG 2018 counselling: NEET-PG entrance examination is conducted for admission to MD/MS/post graduate diploma courses. NEET-PG entrance examination is conducted for admission to MD/MS/post graduate diploma courses.

NEET PG 2018 counselling: The first round counselling registration date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be closing today, on March 26, by 5 pm. All those candidates who have not registered yet are required to do so at the earliest. The registration deadline was earlier extended due to some technical issues with the software because of which the candidates were facing problems in the choices for selection of colleges and courses they wanted to opt for, said a Health Ministry official. Candidates may visit the website mcc.nic.in for further details.

NEET-PG is conducted for admission to MD/MS/post graduate diploma courses. The results of NEET, held in January were declared in February. The schedule for online counseling for PG seats was released in February.

Candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are eligible for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/post graduate diploma courses (2018 admission session) as these two states are participating in the counseling for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/PG diploma seats this year.

Candidates who have studied/passed MBBS from the State of Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for All India 50 per cent quota seats. However, the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses. 4.

The following medical institutions are not covered by centralised admissions for MD/MS seats through NEET- PG:

— AIIMS, New Delhi

— PGIMER, Chandigarh

— JIPMER, Puducherry

— NIMHANS, Bengaluru

— Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

