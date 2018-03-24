NEET PG 2018 counselling registration date extended, apply till March 26

NEET PG 2018 counselling: The date has been extended due to some technical issues with the software because of which the candidates were facing problems. The date has been extended due to some technical issues with the software because of which the candidates were facing problems.

NEET PG 2018 counselling: The registration date for the first round of counselling for postgraduate medical and dental courses under National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been extended. All those candidates who have not registered yet can do so till March 26 evening. Earlier, the last date for registration was March 24 (5 pm). The results of NEET, held in January were declared in February. The schedule for online counseling for PG seats was released in February.

“This has been done due to some technical issues with the software because of which the candidates were facing problems in the choices for selection of colleges and courses they want to opt for,” a Health Ministry official.

Candidates may visit the website mcc.nic.in for further details.

Candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are eligible for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/post graduate diploma courses (2018 admission session) as these two states are participating in the counseling for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/PG diploma seats this year.

Candidates who have studied/passed MBBS from the State of Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for All India 50% quota seats. However, the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses. 4.

