NEET PG 2017 result out, Dr Shabhnam secures top rank

NEET PG 2017: The National Board of Examination has released the results of NEET PG 2017 examination results on January 15. The candidates can check the result on the official website – nbe.gov.in. As per Kaumudi.com, Dr Shabnam has bagged first rank in the first all India NEET PG entrance examination.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses was held on December 13 (apart from some centres in Chennai). NEET is all India level single window entrance/eligibility exam for MD/MS/PG diploma courses.

Those who pass the exam will be eligible for admissions in about 350 medical colleges (both govt and private) except seven institutions namely — AIIMS/ PGIMER/ SGPGIMS/ NIMHAMS/ SCTIMS. This exam also includes DNB broad speciality courses.

Steps to check NEET PG 2017 results

Log in to the official website

On the homepage, enter your confirmation number, testing ID and date of birth

A new page will open displaying results

Check and take a print out

If you are unable to locate your details, you may contact the toll free number 1800111800 or 011-45593000.

