NEET Percentile cut-offs reduced

Acting on representations from state governments, the ministry of health along with the Medical Council of India has decided to reduce the percentile cut offs for NEET-PG 2017 by 7.5 percentile, taking them to 42.5 percentile for general candidates, 32.5 percentile for reserved category candidates and 37.5 percentile for PWD (persons with disabilities) category.

