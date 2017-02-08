NEET: Parents seek clarity from DMER

Parents of medical aspirants sought clarification over this year’s medical admission process from the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). While it is clear that this year’s admissions will be held through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), parents are confused over several aspects of the common admission process.

On Tuesday, parents of aspiring candidates met the director of DMER seeking clarity on the issue. While the DMER has already said that admissions to all medical and dental colleges except deemed universities would be done through a common admission process, the parents demanded that deemed universities too be brought under the DMER’s ambit.