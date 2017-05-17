NEET: Parents of English-medium students plan to meet Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

Following assurances given by Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama that no ‘injustice’ will be meted out to students who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Gujarati as against their counterparts in English medium, the parents of English-medium students plan to meet HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. They allege that the state government is being misguided by parents of Gujarati-medium students.

Parents of English-medium students, studying in Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) schools, have submitted a memorandum to the state government in which they stated: “Parents of Gujarati-medium students have resorted to a false propaganda, claiming that Gujarati-medium question paper was difficult, while the paper in English was easy… This is completely incorrect. The fact is that most of the parents are scared that their children will get less marks so they are spreading these rumours… English-medium students are few in number and so our voice cannot reach you.”

On Sunday, Chudasama had met HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in Vadodara and had raised the issue of Gujarati-medium students. “We have been assured that no injustice will be done to Gujarati-medium students,” Chudasama had said after the meeting. The parents of English medium students feel that if Gujarati-medium students are given grace marks or a separate merit list is prepared, then their children will not be able to get admission, while a Gujarati-medium student with a lower score will be able to get admission.

“Papers may be different in such exams but experts maintain the difficulty level. So we are requesting the authorities to maintain a common merit list,” said another parent of a English-medium student from Vadodara. Parents are planning to meet the HRD Minister this week.

