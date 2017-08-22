NEET ordinance by Tamil Nadu not good in law, says A-G

The Attorney-General has in his opinion to the Union Health Ministry said the Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance exempting the state’s students from appearing in the common medical entrance examination NEET for a year is not good in law.

This is the second time the ordinance, sent by the Tamil Nadu government more than a week back to the home ministry, was referred to Attorney-General K K Venugopal.

Earlier, when it had been referred by the law ministry, the officer had approved it as being good as per the provisions of the Constitution of India. Subsequently the ordinance was cleared by both the law and the HRD ministries. However, when it came to the health ministry, it was referred back to the A-G with some additional facts and past judgments of the apex court on the issue.

It was in response to these additional facts that the A-G has revised his opinion, say top government sources.

The health ministry’s contention on NEET is that if Tamil Nadu’s demand for exemption is acceded to, similar demands may flow for other states too, thus causing this most important reform of medical education to collapse.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App