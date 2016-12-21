NEET: No separate entrance for medical course except engineering in Kerala  

The NEET rank list released by the authority was later cancelled. The NEET rank list released by the authority was later cancelled.

The Kerala Government December 20 decided not to conduct separate entrance examinations by the state for medical and other professional courses except engineering from next academic year. The students would be instead admitted to medical, agricultural, AYUSH, veterinary sciences from the rank list published by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by CBSE.

Last year, the Union Government made NEET compulsory for admissions in medical colleges. The rank list released by the authority here was later cancelled.

The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting today chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Therefore, from the next academic year, except for engineering courses, separate entrance examination will not be held for professional courses like medical, agricultural, veterinary science, fisheries, forestry and NEET ranklist will be applicable for admission to these courses, a government press release said.

