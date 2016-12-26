NEET: ‘More private matric schools opting for CBSE at Class 12 level’

Matriculation students are also opting for CBSE syllabus at the Class 12 level, which enabled them to clear NEET with ease, the official said. Matriculation students are also opting for CBSE syllabus at the Class 12 level, which enabled them to clear NEET with ease, the official said.

With the Central government making “National Eligibility cum Entrance Test” (for medical seats) compulsory, more private matriculation schools are opting to switch over to CBSE in plus two level, a senior education department official said.

As more such schools are coming up to take it up at plus two level, the CBSE board was also taking steps to improve the standard, streamline and regulate private schools offering CBSE syllabus, the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Besides matriculation students were also opting for CBSE syllabus in plus two, which enabled them clear NEET with ease. Hence the CBSE board wanted to ensure that private schools maintained high standards at plus two level, he said.

In the last few years, especially after introduction of ‘Samacheer Kalvi’, the uniform system of school education in Tamil Nadu, to integrate various school educational systems within the state, the number of schools offering CBSE pattern of education was increasing steadily, he said.

The official said the objective behind introducing Principal eligibility test was only to ensure that private CBSE schools maintained certain standards.

An eligible principal would definitely produce good and efficient students and students would get the higher education they preferred. Only those who cleared PET would be appointed as principals of the CBSE Private schools, he said.

While giving permission for CBSE schools the board would ensure that standards were not diluted by the schools. The government wanted to ensure that procedures and functioning of private CBSE schools did not have any flaw or led to drop in standards, he said.

