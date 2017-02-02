Medical students protest against NEXT

As part of a National protest day against the Centre’s proposed National Exit Test (NEXT) for MBBS graduates, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam and Tezpur branch along with students of Tezpur Medical College (TMC) here today took out a rally.

The protesters claimed that introduction of NEXT has been mooted as the centre is “turning a blind eye to some harsh realities in medical education such as inadequate infrastructure in medical colleges, insufficient academic facilities and faculty shortage”.

The NEXT is not being introduced in the interest of medical profession in particular and health of society at large, they said.

The NEXT test is proposed as a substitute to three tests — NEET for postgraduate admissions, recruitment for central health services and the foreign graduate medical examination, said an IMA statement.

IMA Tezpur branch president Dr Laksheswar Bhuyan and secretary Dr Atul Kumar Kalita said that the amended IMC Act may allow anyone having MBBS from China or Russia and 3 to 6 months diploma to bypass the screening exam and get themselves registered in India and start practice.

The IMA also stated that thousands of medical students from over 200 medical colleges across the country boycotted classes and held rallies today .

The medical college’s student leaders said that students will miss skilled training in internship because they need to mug up multiple choice questions (MCQs). The students pledged to intensify their stir if their demands are not met immediately.

