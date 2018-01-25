NEET MDS 2018 results declared, check cut-off here

NEET MDS 2018 result is available for download at nbe.edu.in NEET MDS 2018 result is available for download at nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2018 results: The results for NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) MD exams has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) today, on January 25. All those candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website – nbe.edu.in.

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-MDS 2018.

NEET 2018: Cut-offs (out of 960)

— NEET 2018 general category: 233

— SC/ST/OBC/SC- PH/ST-PH/OBC-PH: 204

— PH candidates: 219

NEET MDS 2018 results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the NEET MD section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the results section flashing towards the left-hand side of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your ID, password and security code.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the results

NEET for MDS admissions was held successfully for BDS degree holders who aspire to study Master of Dental Surgery. The score card is expected to release by the end of the month.

