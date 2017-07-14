NEET Maharashtra provisional merit list 2017 released at dmer.org, check here

NEET Maharashtra provisional merit list 2017: Document verification for these candidates will take place from July 15 to July 21. NEET Maharashtra provisional merit list 2017: Document verification for these candidates will take place from July 15 to July 21.

NEET Maharashtra provisional merit list 2017: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for undergraduate courses through the state quota of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. Candidates who have cleared the exam and have applied for allotment can check their result from the official website.

The names of about 50,623 candidates have made it to the list which contains details like their roll numbers and NEET ranks. Document verification for these candidates will take place from July 15 to July 21. Read | NEET 2017: MCC to release allotment result on July 15, last date to lock choice, click here

“The Candidate must report to the respective Regional Centre personally at the specified time and date along-with all the relevant original documents and one set of photocopies as mentioned in the Information Brochure NEET-UG 2017,” DMER said in a notice.

Steps to check NEET Maharashtra provisional merit list 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DMER (dmer.org).

Step 2: Click on “Provisional State Merit List of NEET UG-2017 Dated 12/07/2017”.

Step 3: Scroll down the list to locate your name and roll number.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

