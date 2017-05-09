NEET Kannur girl row: Four teachers suspended for a month

Students coming out of the exam centre after appearing for NEET 2017 Students coming out of the exam centre after appearing for NEET 2017

After a girl candidate was allegedly forced to remove her inner wear by the invigilators during the medical entrance exam – NEET held on May 7 as per security measures, the school management has suspended four teachers for one month, says Manorama. The incident created uproar and was criticised across the nation. Though the CBSE today regretted and called the incidence “unfortunate”, however State Human Rights Commission has filed a case against the Board.

The CPM student wing SFI carried a march to the Pariyaram school in Kannur.

On Sunday, these four teachers — Sheeja, Shafina, Bindu, Shahina — directed the girl candidate to remove her bra after the metal detector emitted a beep sound apparently due to the presence of a metal hook.

The incident was criticised by the Opposition parties who demanded investigation. Yesterday, the Kerala Child Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from CBSE on this matter within 10 days. The Kerala Human Rights Commission suo motu registered a case against the Board and demanded a high level probe.

Read | NEET Kannur girl row: CBSE says incident unfortunate, overzealous people involved

“The CBSE Regional director has been asked to give an explanation within three weeks. Kannur district police chief has also been asked to file a report,” the Commission said. The Commission on Monday had urged the NHRC to intervene and take strict steps against CBSE for human rights violations.

The parents of the girl complained that there daughter has been harassed. “After my daughter entered the exam centre, she came out and handed me her bra, saying she had been asked to remove it as per the CBSE dress code,” the girl’s mother said.

To curb cheating, CBSE has introduced dress code that does not allow students to wear shoes, ornaments and dark clothes. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said “forcibly implementing such regulations in the name of dress code cannot be accepted by any civilised society.”

For more NEET 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd