NEET Kannur girl row: CBSE says incident unfortunate, overzealous people involved

NEET 2017: An aspirant gets her earrings removed before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. PTI photo NEET 2017: An aspirant gets her earrings removed before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. PTI photo

In the wake of uproar over a 19-year-old NEET aspirant being made to remove her inner wear before the medical entrance exam at a test centre in Kannur in Kerala on Sunday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a statement regretting the incident.

CBSE has framed a very strict dress code, besides other rules, to check rampant cheating in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for the country’s prestigious medical colleges, both government and private.

It is said the metal detector beeped apparently due to a metal buckle in her brassiere when the girl was subjected to a security check. The girl was asked to take off the clothing. The board has also termed the incident “a consequence of few overzealous persons”.

Read | Female NEET candidate in Kerala asked to remove innerwear

The Board, in its statement issued Tuesday, said what happened was “unfortunate and a consequence of few overzealous persons involved in the process. However, inconvenience caused to the students inadvertently in the process is regretted by the board”.

The girl’s mother had said that “my daughter went inside the centre, only to return minutes later to hand me her top innerwear.” The girl, too, has been quoted as saying “she lost her confidence when she was asked to remove her innerwear.

Also read | NEET 2017: From impersonations, cutting sleeves to paper leak attempts, know what happened on May 7

The incident has triggered a debate across the nation over the CBSE’s rules for exams. The issue was also raised in the Kerala Assembly Monday where state Education Minister C Raveendranath said the government would look into the matter.

Social activists and politicians have sought an investigation into the matter. The CBSE has a dress code to prevent cheating which mentions that a candidate is not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirt, shoes, big buttons, brooches, heeled shoes for female candidates, and kurta-pyjama.

Another candidate, who was wearing a pair of jeans, was asked to remove a pocket as well as metal buttons from the clothing.

“The Board has exactly followed the directions of the honourable Supreme Court. Candidates were repeatedly instructed through information bulletin, website, printed instructions on admit card and individual communication through emails/ SMS about precautions to be taken before entering exam hall,” the CBSE statement reads further.

For more NEET 2017 news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd