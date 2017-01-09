CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2017 to begin from March 9, postponed by a week due to elections

CBSE exam 2017: The annual exam result will be declared on time CBSE exam 2017: The annual exam result will be declared on time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exams for Class 10 and 12 from March 9 in view of the state elections conducted in five states — Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The CBSE exams for class 10 will continue till April 10, while class 12 will end on April 29.

In a release, the Board has said that they have “made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and also ensured that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam (JEE) and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams.

The annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives which will aid in faster result processing.

From Class 10, a total of 1667573 students have registered for the exam. Last year, 1491371 have applied to sit for the Board exam. As many as 16354 have registered in this year’s board exam.

From Class 12, about 1098420 will appear for the exam which is slightly higher than last year (1065179). The number of schools have also increased as compared to last year with 10677 have registered for the exam. In 2015, 10093 schools participated.

