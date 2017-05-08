NEET: Girl asked to remove inner wear, Education Minister says will look into the matter

NEET 2017: Students coming out of the exam centre. (Picture for representation purpose) NEET 2017: Students coming out of the exam centre. (Picture for representation purpose)

A girl appearing for NEET (medical entrance examination) at a centre in Kannur was allegedly told by an invigilator to remove her top inner wear, in the name of adhering to the CBSE dress code. While the CBSE had issued the dress code guidelines and many students who did not followed the rule have to face the brunt, the Kannur girl incident has ignited debate in the Kerala assembly. The Education Minister C Raveendranath said the government would look into the matter.

However, state education department sources said the state had no role in the conduct of the NEET exam. All directions on its conduct was being given by CBSE, they said. Former state unit chief of the Congress, V M Sudheeran, condemned the incident and said, “The ordeal (of the girl) was cruel and a blot on the state.” He also demanded that the government conduct a probe and punish the guilty.

The Kerala Women’s Commission has ordered a probe into the incident. CPI(M) MP P K Sreemathi also condemned the incident, saying the authorities would be held responsible if the girl failed to qualify as she had been “mentally harassed”.

The mother of the 19-year-old female candidate who appeared for the examination yesterday at a centre at Pariyaram in Kannur, claimed her daughter was asked to remove her top inner wear before writing the exam.

“After my daughter entered the exam centre, she came out and handed me her bra, saying she had been asked to remove it as per the CBSE dress code,” the girl’s mother said. She alleged the invigilator had directed her daughter to do so after a metal detector emitted a “beep sound”. There was apparently a metal hook in the innerwear, which set off the alarm.

Kannur District Police Chief G Siva Vikaram said a case would be registered if the parents or the girl filed a complaint. “So far we have not received any complaint. The Special Branch has been asked to look into the incident,” he said.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG is an entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course in the country. Different centres in the state also reported instances of girls being asked to remove their head scarves and full sleeve dresses of both girls and boys being cut off.

