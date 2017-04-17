High Court allows Delhi University, IP to go ahead with medical admissions counselling

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on April 13 refused to interfere with the admission process for postgraduate medical courses in Delhi University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for the academic year 2017-18.

As per The Tribune, Justice V Kameswar Rao said there was no prima facie case for not letting both DU and IP University conduct institutional counselling for postgraduate medical seats. However, the Court also said the universities should not pool their seats for common counselling as they were governed by two different reservation policies.

A plea was filed in the High Court demanding an interim order restraining the University of Delhi and IP University from holding common counselling sessions for postgraduate medical seats. The admission policy of the two universities did not violate Article 14 (equality) of the Constitution as the admission would be on the basis of merit of candidates based on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses.

