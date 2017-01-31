NEET: Bill tabled against the exam in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu government will bring the Bill against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the Assembly today. This Bill will make MBBS and BDS course admissions in state to continue on basis of marks obtained in higher secondary examinations.

In 2016, the Supreme Court made NEET mandatory for admissions in all medical admissions. Only central government institutions were exempted. Tamil Nadu government has always stood against the common entrance examination. In 2016, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa asked the Centre to ensure that the NEET for MBBS and dental courses is “not forced” on it even in the future as its implementation would “nullify” certain policy initiatives and socio-economic objective of the state.

As per the statement issued by the state’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, C. Vijayabaskar, the economically weaker sections will be affected due to NEET as the syllabus of CBSE is different from that of state board. “The higher secondary examinations (Plus two) itself is an entrance exam to get admission in higher courses and this obviates the need for any separate uniform entrance exam,” said Vijayabaskar in the press release.

For more NEET news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd