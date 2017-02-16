NEET: Allahabad High Court seeks response over age limit criteria from Centre, MCI, CBSE

NEET was last year made mandatory for admission in all medical and dental courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. NEET was last year made mandatory for admission in all medical and dental courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

It seems the debate over age limit criteria, introduced in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year, will not end soon as the Allahabad high court has sought reply from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the Centre and the CBSE on the procedure adopted for setting of the upper age limit.

This order was passed on February 15 by a division bench in Lucknow comprising justices Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Sanjay Harkauli. The Court was hearing two writ petitions, filed by Navaneet Tripathi and 22 others, raising a common question relating to the issue of upper age limit of 25 years prescribed for NEET 2017.

The application form is already out and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7.

As per the petition, the said upper age limit is not supported by any appropriate regulation or procedure prescribed by the regulations framed under the MCI Act.

It was also submitted that the introduction of this upper age limit, which was not there earlier, being not in conformity with law, deserves to be struck down.

The counsels for the Centre and the MCI produced some documents related to prescribing upper age limit in NEET.

“In view of the aforesaid documents that have been placed before the Court, the stand of the Medical Council of India as well as that of the Union government has to be brought on record by way of an affidavit as to what was the procedure adopted for the purpose of fixing the upper age limit of 25 years for NEET examination,” the court said.

Terming it as an urgent matter, the court expected that the Centre and the MCI both shall file their counter affidavits (reply) on this issue by February 20, the next date of hearing, as the matter requires an immediate disposal.

The court also directed the counsel for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which will be conducting the exam, to file a response.

A similar petition is filed in the Supreme Court and the hearing for the same is scheduled on February 17.

As per regulations framed under the Indian Medical Council Act-1956 as amended in 2016 and the Dentists Act-1948 as amended in 2016, NEET 2017 will be conducted by CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of MCI and Dental Council of India.

NEET was last year made mandatory for admission in all medical and dental courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

