NEET admit card 2018 to release this week, download at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET admit card 2018: CBSE will release the admit card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on the May 6, 2018. Every year, NEET (earlier AIPMT) is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). NEET 2018 will be held in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. A total of 11.38 lakh students registered for the NEET 2017.

Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration, however, they have to withdraw this rule due to Supreme Court’s order that accepted the Centre’s contention that students may be allowed to deposit other relevant ID. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

NEET admit card 2018, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the left hand side of the page, under ‘Online Services’, click on ‘Candidate Login’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password and click on ‘Login’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Follow the instructions given inside the student login to access your admit card

Note: We suggest candidates to check their admit card carefully. Last year, CBSE released some guidelines including what not to wear during the exam. Many candidates were forced to remove their shoes as only slippers are allowed. Full shirts of many were torn as well.

NEET 2018 exam pattern

The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of test would be three hours.

NEET 2018 qualification

Besides making to the merit list, the candidate must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in class 12 examinations in PCB (physics, chemistry and biology) group for general category, 45 per cent for general PH and 40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC categories.

