NEET admit card 2018: Follow dress code; check things banned in exam hall

NEET admit card 2018: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is all set to be conducted on Sunday, May 6. The admit card for the same was released yesterday, on April 17 by the exam conducting body, CBSE. If a candidate forgets to carry the same, his/her entry will then be prohibited. Candidates should keep in mind that there are certain dress code and rules to be followed while appearing for any competitive exam. Not adhering to the same can land them into trouble and may even result in their candidature getting cancelled. No entry will be allowed after 9.30 am. The duration of NEET UG 2018 will be three hours from 10 am to 1 pm.

Last year, a girl appearing for NEET at a centre in Kannur was allegedly told by an invigilator to remove her top innerwear, in the name of adhering to the CBSE dress code. It was reported that during the security check, the metal detector beeped apparently due to a metal buckle in her brassiere. She was then asked to take off the clothing. CBSE termed the incident “a consequence of few overzealous persons”. Later action was taken against the concerned invigilators. It should also be noted that no arrangement will be made for safe keeping of any material at the centre.

In order to avoid such mess, the medical aspirants should follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the CBSE for a hassle-free examination.

Dress code

Frisking: The candidates should note that compulsory frisking will be carried out before entering the examination with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. They should, therefore, carry or wear no objectionable material/cloth which might get them into trouble.

Dress code: Candidates should wear light clothes with half sleeves. The attire should not have big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc.

Customary dress: In case someone is wearing a customary dress (like a burqa), he/she needs to report at least an hour before the last reporting time, that is, 9.30 am so that they could be frisked properly.

Banned items: Items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera or metallic item are not allowed.

No jewellery allowed: No candidate should be wearing ornaments like a ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/necklace, pendants, badge and brooch etc

No shoes allowed: Candidates cannot wear shoes inside the examination hall. Only slippers and sandals with low heels (for girls) are not allowed.

Items banned inside the examination hall

Items allowed: The only items which the candidates are allowed to carry inside the examination hall is the admit card with a passport size photograph affixed on it. One passport sized photograph will also be required to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

Items not allowed: Stationery items like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner etc are strictly not allowed inside the hall. Candidates should also not carry any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band etc. Eatable items, opened or packed, water bottle etc are also not allowed.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG is an entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course in the country. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective admit card from the official website — cbseneet.nic.in. The exam will be held in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

