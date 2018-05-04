Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • NEET 2018: TTV Dinakaran to help Tamil Nadu’s candidates in Kerala

NEET 2018: TTV Dinakaran to help Tamil Nadu’s candidates in Kerala

Dinakaran says that the action of the CBSE with respect to the NEET was a "reflection of the Centre's anti-Tamil Nadu attitude" as several hundred medical college aspirants from Tamil Nadu have been allotted centres in states like Kerala and even Rajasthan.

By: IANS | Chennai | Published: May 4, 2018 5:09:13 pm
NEET 2018, neet tamil nadu, neet 2018 admit cardds Dinakaran said the AMMK has made arrangements for Tamil Nadu students who need accommodation and route guidance to the exam centres. (PTI Photo)

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by T.T.V. Dinakaran on Friday announced that it will help National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants from Tamil Nadu who have been allotted exam centres in neighbouring Kerala. Dinakaran said the AMMK has made arrangements for Tamil Nadu students who need accommodation and route guidance to the exam centres.

In a statement, Dinakaran — the nephew of now jailed former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala — claimed that the action of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with respect to the NEET was a “reflection of the central government’s anti-Tamil Nadu attitude”. The AMMK leader said several hundred medical college aspirants from Tamil Nadu have been allotted centres in states like Kerala and even Rajasthan.

NEET 2018 is scheduled to be held on May 6 and over 12 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now