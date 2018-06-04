NEET 2018: Topper Kalpana Kumari praises Bihar board, says ‘self-study, NCERT books helped me to achieve success’

NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari

“I studied about 13 to 14 hours a day relentlessly, since I started my preparation back in 2016, after the Class 10 examination,” said 17-year-old Kalpana Kumari, who has topped the NEET examination with 691 marks (99.99 percentile). She scored 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology).

Kalpana, who was determined to be a doctor from her tinder age, said after the 10th board examination she started studying NCERT books thoroughly, giving importance to every topics. “A detailed concept of every topic is required to crack exams like NEET, as most of the questions are conceptual based,” she said. Kalpana also praised the new syllabus of Bihar board which have been updated according to the competitive examination pattern.

“After the Class 10 examination in 2016, there were lots of negative reports on Bihar board which put me on a second thought to choose Bihar board. But this year, I did not face any sort of cheating incidents in my institution, and the upgraded syllabus, examination pattern helped me to achieve the success,” said the 17-year-old.

NEET 2018: How the topper cracked the examination

# Relentless study of 13-14 hours everyday, paying importance to every topics of NCERT books.

# Solve as much question paper as possible, whether through test series from any coaching centre or online mock test series. The test series helped her boost her preparation

# Detailed understanding of every topic is needed to crack all India exams like NEET. She always cleared her doubt consulting with her teachers.

# Months before the examination, she took online and offline mock test series every day. It helped her analyse the preparation.

NEET 2018: Subject wise books followed by the topper

Physics: HC Verma, DC Pandey, NCERT books

Chemistry: Narendra Awasthi, MS Chauhan, Pradeep, NCERT books

Biology- NCERT books.

The 17-year-old topper who hails from Sheohar in Bihar dreams of pursuing MBBS from AIIMS Delhi. “I am waiting for the AIIMS result, if I can’t perform well, I will opt medical course from Maulana Azad Medical College,” said Kalpana.

