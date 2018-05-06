NEET 2018: TN aspirants angry over change of exam centre, read reactions

NEET 2018: The exam will b conducted on May 6. (File photo) The exam will b conducted on May 6. (File photo)

NEET 2018: Ever since the report of change of examination centre for Tamil Nadu candidates surfaced, the NEET authorities have been receiving a strong backlash from numerous aspirants who will be appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test tomorrow, on May 6. More than a thousand students have expressed their anger and discontentment on Twitter over the inconvenience caused to them because of this last moment decision. Due to the failure of NEET authorities to provide adequate number of examination centres in the state, more than 2,000 candidates will now have to travel to Kerala and Karnataka, and Rajasthan to appear for the same.

Even though Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced provision of Rs 1,000 monetary assistance along with the train fair to every NEET aspirant from the state who will travel to other states, aspirants are extremely infuriated. “This is an embarrassment for us (CBSE) too, as Tamil Nadu has always protested against NEET,” the official said. There is a massive outrage in the state of Tamil Nadu and students as well as parents have called the move unfair and demotivating.

How can students go to outside of tamilnadu? It is the responsibility of TN Govt to make arrangements for transportation. This is merely tensed situation for #NEET students whose center is apart from TamilNadu. #NEET2018 — Gokul Parthiba (@GokulParthiba) May 4, 2018

Started saving money for my Daughter’s #NEET exam travel. Center might be at Uganda or Uzbekistan in another 5 Years.#NEET2018 — Gomz AK (@akgomz) May 4, 2018

More Than The Distance The Other Thing That Bothers Me More Is How There’re Gonna Survive In A Land Where They Don’t Know The Language. Pathetic From CBSE To Do Such Gross Injustice. I Hope You All Who Did This Will Reap Fitting Consequence In Some Way Or Other.#Neet #NEET2018 — Siddharth siddu (@ItzSiddhu) May 4, 2018

NEET is not an entrance exam; it’s a well-planned crime executed against economy class medicine aspirants??#NEET2018 — Mark Anthony (@smark667) May 4, 2018

Many on Twitter have also taken the initiative for sponsoring the travel tickets for the aspirants who have to make arrangements at the last moment.

I can sponsor one NEET exam student to travel and stay and food. That’s how much I can afford. I’m not rich but can help one student. #NEET exam. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) May 4, 2018

This year, a total of 13,26,725 candidates have registered for the exam. The exam will be conducted in 136 cities at 2255 centres. A total of 5,80,648 male candidates, 7,46,076 female candidates and one transgender candidate will be appearing for the exam tomorrow.

