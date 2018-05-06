Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
NEET 2018: TN aspirants angry over change of exam centre, read reactions
NEET 2018: More than a thousand students have expressed their anger and discontentment on Twitter over the inconvenience caused to them.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2018 2:06:14 am
NEET 2018: Ever since the report of change of examination centre for Tamil Nadu candidates surfaced, the NEET authorities have been receiving a strong backlash from numerous aspirants who will be appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test tomorrow, on May 6. More than a thousand students have expressed their anger and discontentment on Twitter over the inconvenience caused to them because of this last moment decision. Due to the failure of NEET authorities to provide adequate number of examination centres in the state, more than 2,000 candidates will now have to travel to Kerala and Karnataka, and Rajasthan to appear for the same.

Even though Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced provision of Rs 1,000 monetary assistance along with the train fair to every NEET aspirant from the state who will travel to other states, aspirants are extremely infuriated. “This is an embarrassment for us (CBSE) too, as Tamil Nadu has always protested against NEET,” the official said. There is a  massive outrage in the state of Tamil Nadu and students as well as parents have called the move unfair and demotivating.

Many on Twitter have also taken the initiative for sponsoring the travel tickets for the aspirants who have to make arrangements at the last moment.

This year, a total of 13,26,725 candidates have registered for the exam. The exam will be conducted in 136 cities at 2255 centres. A total of 5,80,648 male candidates, 7,46,076 female candidates and one transgender candidate will be appearing for the exam tomorrow.

