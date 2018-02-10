NEET 2018: Tactic, intelligence and rigorous study method to help you score well

NEET 2018: CBSE will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG for admissions to under-graduate courses in medical and dental colleges on May 6. CBSE will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG for admissions to under-graduate courses in medical and dental colleges on May 6.

NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, a single-window entrance examination, for admissions to under-graduate courses in medical and dental colleges across the country on May 6. The NEET common entrance examination started in 2013 to end multiple entrance examinations for admissions to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses. A total of 11, 38,890 students registered for the NEET 2017 examination which was conducted in 10 different languages across 1,921 centres.

Qualification and subjects

The candidate should have passed class 12 from the CBSE, state board or an equivalent examination of a recognised university/board with physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology or any other elective subject with English. Besides making to the merit list, the candidate must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in class 12 examinations in PCB (physics, chemistry and biology) group for general category, 45 per cent for general PH and 40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC categories.

Preparations for the NEET examination

The examination comprises of subjects such as zoology and botany under biology, physics and chemistry. The NEET examination remains a challenge for students. Now with less than three months to go, students need to buckle up to make it to the NEET’s merit list. For this they would require proper study plan, effective time management strategies, consistent hard work, well developed skill sets on subjects, and will have to work on their speed and accuracy to crack the exam.

In addition, the students must engage in rigorous self-study, practice as many mock tests as possible, solve previous year papers to assess their performance from time to time. It is also imperative for students to attempt full syllabus tests and identify their weak points, work on the same and turn their weaknesses into strengths. With that students need to scrutinize previous year test papers based on NCERT syllabus, extract important questions and data to make their own notes and prepare for a full syllabus test in a time-bound manner to practice efficient time-management.

Apart from that prepare flow-charts, Pneumonics and concept maps for important lessons. But also ensure adequate sleep and exercise daily to stay healthy and focused.

Botany:

Study the following chapters prepared on the basis of the weightage in previous years’ NEET papers (2011-16). From class XI syllabus, focus on biological classification, morphology of flowering plants, cell; the unit of life and plant physiology.

From class XII focus on reproduction in organisms, sexual reproduction in flowering plants, principle of inheritance and variation, molecular basis of inheritance, ecosystem, environmental issue. Revise conceptual chapters like cell division, plant physiology, embryology and genetics through mock tests and previous year NEET papers.

Zoology:

Important lessons for NEET include human reproduction, evolution, Biotechnology: principles and processes, Biotechnology: applications, biomolecules, breathing and exchange of gases, body fluids and circulation, neural control and coordination, excretory products and their elimination, chemical coordination and integration.

Practice in-text and NCERT questions.

Physics:

Revise mechanics and thermodynamics thoroughly. Mechanics is an important unit and questions can be asked from anywhere. It is thus important to get your concepts clear in time.

Practice ray diagram. Problems in optics are sometimes deceptively easy or tough. So you may get a completely wrong impression of the numerical without a diagram.

Understand the concept of wave and SHM especially for wave optics.

Adequately practice modern physics to score more. This is highly rewarding section. Also do not skip the semi-conductors.

For electro magnetism, make a list of all important formulas and memorise them regularly and keep on solving problems based on those formula.

Chemistry:

Revise entire syllabus of class 11 properly and focus on first four chapters (Mole concept, Atomic structure, Periodicity in Properties and Chemical bonding) and solve as many as problems as possible from these four chapters.

For physical chemistry, make a list of all important formulas and memorise them regularly and keep on solving problems on those formula.

For organic chemistry, prepare GOC thoroughly; solve multiple questions on GOC on regular basis. Make a note of all name reactions from NCERT and revise them regularly by writing.

Practice 10 organic conversions daily using different organic reagents from NCERT only.

For inorganic chemistry, go through NCERT thoroughly and practice all text and exercise questions from NCERT.

Don’t ignore chapters like environmental chemistry, chemistry in everyday life, biomolecules, polymers, surface chemistry and practice questions from these chapters based on NCERT.

Prioritise scoring and important chapters from which questions have been asked frequently such as hydrocarbons, aldehyde and ketones, equilibrium and electrochemistry, P-Block and coordination chemistry.

The only way to score well and outshine others is by preparing smartly and in a more meaningful way. Students should prepare themselves more tactfully, rigorously, smartly and intelligently if they aspire to crack the tough nut like NEET and make it to the top notch colleges. It is, thus, advised to start the preparation early and have a goal-oriented strategy to accomplish the same.

This article is authored by Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director, Aakash Institute

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd