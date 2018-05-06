NEET 2018: Students rate Physics as tough, Chemistry easiest

NEET 2018: “Such a strict security measure is a kind of harassment before entering the examination centres. Half an hour went for different kinds of formalities,” said a NEET aspirant. NEET 2018: “Such a strict security measure is a kind of harassment before entering the examination centres. Half an hour went for different kinds of formalities,” said a NEET aspirant.

NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the medical entrance examination on Sunday, May 6. Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination that was conducted at various centres across the country. At some centres in Tamil Nadu, candidates faced rigorous checking. A few students who turned up in full-sleeved outfits, which is restricted by CBSE, faced problems at the exam centre. Female students were asked to remove their earrings and hairpins.

Students reactions’on this year CBSE NEET 2018 paper

The candidates found Physics a bit tough and lengthy, and Biology paper quite easy. Poulami Guriya, a NEET aspirant said, “Physics was tough and lengthy. Both Biology and Chemistry were quite easy. Overall the paper was moderate, I expect a rank of around 430.”

“The paper was moderate, but I found Physics a bit tough and lengthy. I failed to complete paper on time, and expect a score of above 500,” said Oihik Mitra, BE College Model School.

Meanwhile, a student blamed stringent security measures and other formalities for his poor show. “Such a strict security measure is a kind of harassment before entering the examination centres. Half an hour went for different kinds of formalities,” said the NEET aspirant. Regarding the paper, the student said, “Biology was the easiest, I have attempted more than 80 questions. This year, Physics was the toughest, I couldn’t attempt all the questions.”

Another student, Soumya Chandra Das, a student of Belur High School said, “The paper was moderate, however, the Botany part was really tough to answer and Physics quite lengthy.” Another student in Delhi said, “Questions in Botany are quite conceptual, without understanding the subject it is hard to answer.” He rated the overall paper as moderate, with Chemistry being the easiest of them all.

“Biology was easy to attempt and only 10% of the question paper from Biology part seems to difficult”, stated Bala Mukilan student at Anna Nagar Centre. However, few students found ‘Match the following’ a tad difficult and, overall, Biology the easiest. Most of the questions could be solved with the help of NCERT materials, they said.

Apart from Hindi and English, the examination was conducted in different regional languages like Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The coveted medical entrance examination consisted of 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology).

As the examination has concluded, the students can expect the answer keys this month. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination are advised to keep a tab on the official website, cbseneet.nic.in. The candidates can challenge the answer keys on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged. The result is likely to be declared by June 5.

– With inputs from Priyanka Dutta, iebangla.com.

