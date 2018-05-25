NEET 2018: Answer keys, OMR sheets to be released today at cbseneet.nic.in

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country was conducted by CBSE in 136 cities as against 107 last year. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country was conducted by CBSE in 136 cities as against 107 last year.

NEET 2018: CBSE will release the answer keys and the OMR sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 today at cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates can cross-check their answers with the help of the answer key which is available on the official website of NEET (see steps below to check how to download). For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded while for every incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2018) was held on May 6. Since this year, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam, we’ll find out what experts are suggesting on the NEET 2018 cut-off. The Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions. Due to this, candidates may have spent a larger duration of time on this section and would have grappled for time towards the end of the paper.

NEET 2018, here’s how to download the answer keys

Step one: Go to the official website for NEET (cbseneet.nic.in).

Step two: Click on the notification for the 2017 answer key flashing towards the right side of the page.

Step three: Download the answer key and cross check your answers from the OMR sheets.

Candidates who wish to challenge the responses of their OMR sheets, that were released recently and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged.

As per Y K Jayaramappa, CEO, BASE academy, in comparison with previous year, this year’s NEET Biology paper was creative and thought-provoking. “There were two questions from zoology that were out of the curriculum. A few problems in physics section required lengthy calculations and the overall difficulty level was comparable to the last years’ paper,” said he. Therefore, the expert believes, the cut off may be between 95-100 for reserved category and for the general category, it is 125-130.

