NEET 2018: Registration ends today, check out latest MCI notice

NEET 2018: The registration for NEET 2018 will end today and the facility to pay the fee would be available until March 13, 2018. However, the challan has to be generated today. As per a notice released by the Medical Council of India, any Indian student who is planning to take admission in a medical university outside India on or after June 1, 2018 is required to apply for and qualify in the NEET 2018 examination.

Moreover, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that all candidates are allowed to apply online without Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrollment number. Any other relevant ID can be used in place of Aadhaar card.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court’s order that accepted the Centre’s contention that students may be allowed to deposit other relevant ID. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG will be conducted on Sunday, May 6, 2018. The window for one-time correction will now be available from March 15 to 17 (Saturday).

NIOS students and those above 25 years can also apply for NEET but whether they can sit for the medical entrance test is subject to High Court’s ruling.

Educational qualification

Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually. Moreover, they must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology at the qualifying examination.

