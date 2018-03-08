NEET 2018 registration date extended to March 12, Aadhaar card not mandatory

NEET 2018 notification is available at cbseneet.nic.in NEET 2018 notification is available at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018: The registration for NEET 2018 has been extended by March 12 and the exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 6. In the latest development, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that all candidates are allowed to apply online application form without Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrollment number. The decision comes after the Supreme Court’s order that accepted the Centre’s contention that students may be allowed to deposit other relevant ID.

Besides Aadhaar card number, candidates can now use alternative identification number such as ration card, passport, bank account number or other valid government ID (such as driving license, voter ID etc.) while submitting the online application form.

CBSE had released the NEET 2018 notification at cbseneet.nic.in. Since then, there are criteria that have been revised by the government. It includes letting NIOS or other open schools students to apply for the medical entrance exam. The case is listed for hearing in April.

Moreover, recently the Delhi High Court stayed the CBSE’s notification on upper age limit and other criteria for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Two MBBS aspirants from Kerala filed a petition challenging the Medical Council of India’s decision to set an upper age limit of 25 years and 30 years for reserved category and disabled candidates respectively. The court, while passing its interim order, made it clear that while the candidates are allowed to submit their application for the entrance exam, it does not mean that they can sit for it.

The window for one-time correction will now be available from March 15 to 17 (Saturday).

The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

