NEET 2018 application form: Know why Aadhaar card is mandatory

NEET 2018 application form: The official notification for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. Last year, Aadhaar card was made compulsory for all those wish to apply for the exam for validating personal details. The reason, as cited by the CBSE, is it helps to curb malpractices in the exam and multiple documents are not required during registration.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges. All those who do not possess an Aadhaar, are required to make application for Aadhaar enrollment at uidai.gov.in at the earliest. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.

NEET 2018 registration, step-by-step details

Step 1: Log on to the official website cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘Online services’, click on ‘Apply online’

Step 3: Read instructions carefully

Step 4: Click on ‘Proceed to apply online NEET (UG), 2018’

Keep the following information ready:

— Aadhaar number/ Aadhaar enrollment number

— Registration number issued by CBSE facilitation number

— Passport number/ration card number/bank account number/other valid identity card number

— Date of birth

— Address

— Mobile number

— E-mail ID

— Scanned images of the latest photograph (size of 10 Kb to 100 Kb) and signature (size of 3 Kb to 20 Kb) in JPG format

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Make payment of fee

Step 5: Take a print out of confirmation page(s) of online application form and proof of fee deposited for future reference alongwith copy of proof of fee deposited.

Classification of seats

All India quota seats

State government quota seats

Central institutions/universities/deemed universities

State/management/NRI quota seats in private medical/dental colleges or any private university

Central pool quota seats

Also, as per the official website, there is no cap on the number of attempts. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages — Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

