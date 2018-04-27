NEET 2018: PG, SS cut-off percentile reduced by 15%

NEET 2018: The decision is likely to benefit about 18,000 aspirants, and this will improve the chances of filling up PG seats and minimise wastage of seats, said a Union Health Ministry statement NEET 2018: The decision is likely to benefit about 18,000 aspirants, and this will improve the chances of filling up PG seats and minimise wastage of seats, said a Union Health Ministry statement

NEET 2018: The cut-off percentile for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG and Super Speciality exams has been reduced by 15 per cent, according to a Union Health Ministry statement released today. The decision is likely to benefit about 18,000 aspirants, and this will improve the chances of filling up PG seats and minimise wastage of seats, it said.

Referring to the decision, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said all efforts are being made to fill up post graduate seats. “This is a significant step towards strengthening the medical sector and indicates the priority given by the government to it. We are making sure that there is adequate manpower for providing quality healthcare services,” he said.

MCI conducts NEET examination every year for admissions in medical PG courses and 50 per cent seats are filled by the Centre and 50 per cent seats are filled by the states which may give incentive marks up to 30 per cent to government doctors who are serving in rural and remote areas.

