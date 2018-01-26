NEET 2018: Only one set of question paper to be set from this year, says CBSE

NEET 2018: Students were earlier allowed to attempt NEET in 10 languages including Hindi and English. NEET 2018: Students were earlier allowed to attempt NEET in 10 languages including Hindi and English.

NEET 2018: From this year onwards, only one set of question paper will be set for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), as per the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) decision. Students were earlier allowed to attempt NEET in 10 languages including Hindi and English, the CBSE informed a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and F A Nazeer. The apex court was not in support of the decision to set different sets of papers in different languages and termed it ‘illogical’. It had said that evaluating the competence of students when their questions are different would be very difficult.

The court did not agree with the board that if the difficulty level of all papers was the same, then it leads to uniformity in the examination and there was nothing wrong in having multiple sets of question papers. The CBSE agreed to the suggestions and said that from present academic session, only one question paper which would be translated into different languages will be set.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a ‘Sankalp’ charitable trust seeking a direction to the CBSE that there be only one set of question paper for medical aspirants.

Also, the CBSE is likely to release the NEET UG 2018 notification this week at the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. In 2017, the exam was conducted on Sunday, May 7 and therefore, this year too, NEET is likely to be held in the first week of May. The exam is conducted for admission in MBBS seats in medical colleges across India.

