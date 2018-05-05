NEET UG 2018 on May 6: Last day instructions, tips and items banned in exam hall

NEET UG 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6.

NEET UG 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6. A competitive exam conducted by CBSE for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses all over India, lakhs of candidates apply for admission in medical colleges. With tough competition and a vast syllabus, months of dedication, focus and hard work is required to excel in the same. NEET 2018 will be held in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of test would be three hours. There are a set of rules and code of conduct which every candidate is expected to follow. Read below few important instructions, rules and dress code, which candidates are supposed to adhere by.

Important schedule

Examination hall entry: 7:30 am

Admit card checking: 7:30 am to 9:45 am

Test booklet distribution: 9:45 am

Last entry in the examination hall: 9: 30 am

Test begins: 10 am

Test ends: 1 pm

Result declaration: By June 5

Important instructions and reminders

Leave on time: The examination centre will be open 2 hours and 30 minutes before the test. After 9:30, no candidate will be allowed to enter the same. In order to avoid last moment rush and road traffic, it is better to leave on time. Reaching the examination venue early will do no harm to you but reaching late would definitely make you miss the exam. Remember, the exam authority conducts strict checking.

Admit card: In any case, do not forget to carry your admit card. A night before the exam, keep the same inside your bag so that no time is wasted early morning in searching for the same. The invigilator will check your admit card in the examination hall. You also have to carry a passport size photograph.

No food items allowed: Candidates cannot carry water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks etc into the examination centre.

Warning against unfair means: If during the examination, a candidate is found indulging in any unethical practice, he/she shall be deemed to have used unfair practices and booked under UNFAIRMEANS (U.F.M.) case. They will then be debarred for three years in future and shall also be liable for criminal action.

Ball point pen: There is no requirement to carry your own pen. Candidates will be provided black/blue ball point pen at the centre for writing on the test booklet and answer sheet.

Banned items: Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table is not allowed. Communication devices such as mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band etc are also not allowed to be carried.

Banned dressing items: Wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, metallic items etc are also not allowed inside the examination hall. Ornaments like ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/ necklace, pendants, badge and brooch etc are also not permitted.

Dress code: Candidates should only wear light clothes with half sleeves, not having big buttons, brooch/badge, flower, et al, with salwar/trouser. They should only wear slippers and sandals with low heels and not shoes.

Instructions for Sikh aspirants: Sikh MBBS aspirants who carry a ‘kirpan’ or wear a ‘kara’, will have to report an hour earlier for the entrance test for screening after the Delhi High Court today said that the CBSE cannot prohibit entry of these “articles of faith” in an exam centre when these objects are allowed even on-board an aircraft.

In case, candidates are coming in a customary dress for appearing in the examination, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, that is, 9.30 am, so that they could be frisked properly.

