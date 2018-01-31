NEET 2018: Notification to release soon, things you need to know

NEET 2018 notification to release on cbseneet.nic.in NEET 2018 notification to release on cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the NEET 2018 for undergraduate courses today at cbseneet.nic.in. The previous year, the registration was started on the same date and continued till March 1. The National Eligibility Entrance Test is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May, that is, May 6.

NEET is a mandatory common entrance test held for admission in all medical colleges except AIIMS and JIPMER.

For past few days, students were anxious because of syllabus change rumours. However, last week CBSE has clarified that there will be no changes in the syllabus and students have to follow 2017 exam pattern. Moreover, the board has informed the Supreme Court that there will be one set of question paper which would be translated into different languages.

The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. As per reports, NEET has been made compulsory for AYUSH courses as well. Also, students from NIOS are eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam, suggest reports.

Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

