NEET 2018 notification date and time: Registration likely to start this week at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018 notification to release on cbseneet.nic.in NEET 2018 notification to release on cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the NEET UG 2018 notification this week at cbseneet.nic.in. In 2017, the exam was conducted on Sunday, May 7 and the notification was out in January. The official website is under construction, as per a message flashed on the homepage.

The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

A candidate can attempt the paper three times only for the medical entrance exam. Therefore, students who have already sat for NEET 2017 have two more chances.

NEET 2018 exam pattern

There will be one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of paper would be three hours from 10 am to 1 pm. Question papers can be obtained in the following languages — Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd