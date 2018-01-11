NEET 2018 notification date and time: CBSE to release it soon

NEET 2018 is expected to held in May. Express Photo by Sahil Walia NEET 2018 is expected to held in May. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

NEET 2018 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the NEET UG 2018 notification this week at cbseneet.nic.in. In 2017, the exam was conducted on Sunday, May 7 and therefore, this year too, NEET is likely to be held in the first week of May.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission in MBBS seats in medical colleges across India. Only AIIMS and JIPMER conducts their own exam. NEET was made mandatory from 2016.

Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. However, this is not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

Read | NEET 2018: Expected eligibility criteria and other important details

Last year, the government introduced two criteria. One was limiting the candidate’s attempt to three. Therefore, students who have already sat for NEET 2017 have two more chances. CBSE had also introduced maximum age limit to 25 years. After students protest and several petitions, the Supreme Court had ruled against the notice. However, for 2018, there are no updates on whether CBSE will bring back this criterion.

The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News NBE NEET PG 2018: Notification out, exam on January 7