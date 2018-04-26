NEET 2018: Madras HC directs CBSE to file counter on plea over exam centres

NEET 2018: The petitioner submitted that candidates who applied from Tamil Nadu were allotted the NEET examination centres in other states and not according to their choice within the state as mentioned in their applications NEET 2018: The petitioner submitted that candidates who applied from Tamil Nadu were allotted the NEET examination centres in other states and not according to their choice within the state as mentioned in their applications

NEET 2018: The Madras High Court Thursday directed the CBSE to file its counter by tomorrow on a petition seeking re-allotment of the NEET examination centres for candidates from Tamil Nadu, who were assigned centres outside the state. A Division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and M Dhandapani gave the direction when a PIL, filed by S Kalimuthu Mylavan, an advocate, came up for hearing.

Senior counsel R Thyagarajan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the candidates had chosen three centres of their choice in their state of residence. However, those hailing from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu were allotted centres like Ernakulam in neighbouring Kerala and even in Rajasthan, he contended.

The petitioner submitted that candidates who applied from Tamil Nadu were allotted the NEET examination centres in other states and not according to their choice within the state as mentioned in their applications. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held across the country on May 6. Stating that at the time of applying, candidates are required to prefer three examination centres of their choice, the petitioner submitted most of them had chosen three centre situated nearby in their respective states.

The petitioner further said that the candidates from the southern districts of the state were allotted centres in the neighbouring Kerala. He contended that most of the candidates who had applied were from the rural areas and from poor families and may not be able to afford to spend for their stay in other states. He prayed the court to quash the April 18 public notice issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the NEET, and for subsequent direction to re-allot examination centres for candidates from Tamil Nadu to those nearest to their residences within Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App