NEET 2018: Last moment tips and tricks to ace the exam

NEET 2018: One of the toughest examinations in India, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is all set to take place tomorrow, on May 6, 2018. NEET is the one stop gateway to prestigious medical colleges in the country. Students can opt for courses like MBBS Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) etc after NEET examination. With approximately 13.36 lakh students registering for the examination, it is extremely crucial to not only crack the exam but also secure a good rank.

While the preparations might have been completed by now, there are also those who are unable to plan last minute preps. There is no denial in the fact that dedicated practice and revision are the major factors that can lead to success but to plan this journey well, here are few tips and tricks that will help in managing your last few days well without being stressed out:

Brush up basics

The way to NEET goes through NCERT. NCERT curriculum is entirely based on NEET syllabus and it is suggested by CBSE. You should only restrict yourself to NCERT textbooks for your last minute references.

Revise concepts and formulae

Ensure that you devote ample time in revising important concepts and formulae. This will help you retain information better and boost your confidence.

Avoid mindless guesswork and wasting time

There are many candidates who tend to rely on guesswork while solving any question they are clueless about. While it might prove risky in case of the existence of negative marking for a wrong answer, it also wastes few minutes from your crucial time. Be smart, leave it and move on to the next because it is just an examination and the target should be to score high by allocating your time sensibly and logically to the questions you are sure of.

Things to keep in mind during exam

— As there is negative marking, try to avoid hard questions

— Start with the biology, followed by chemistry and physics

— It is highly advisable to plan the paper-solving process. In three hours, you have 180 questions to attempt so keep your weak and strong areas in mind and tackle all sections accordingly.

Know the focus areas: It is equally important to pay attention to selected topics. These are:-

Physics: Mechanics, Optics, Thermodynamics and Nuclear Physics.

Chemistry: Mole Concept, General Organic Chemistry, Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Chemistry, Equilibrium, p, f block elements.

Biology: Ecology and Environment, Genetics, Cell Biology, Morphology, Reproduction and Physiology of Plants and Animals, Basics of Biotechnology, Physiology.

A healthy mind and body can do wonders

Before sitting for a crucial exam like NEET, candidates should make it a top priority to keep both physically and mentally fit. Compromising on your sleep hours or food intake can often jeopardize your preparation plans completely. Take time out for a physical activity, try to follow your schedule immaculately and leave ample scope for relaxation. All these will definitely keep you happy and help in staying productive in cracking NEET 2018.

Inputs from UdayNath Mishra,Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst

