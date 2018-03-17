NEET 2018: Form correction facility to close today, make changes at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2018: All those who have not made the changes yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. All those who have not made the changes yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – cbseneet.nic.in.

NEET 2018: The one-time correction facility provided by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for making correction/changes in the NEET 2018 application form will be closing today, on March 17 (11:50 pm). All those who have not done the same yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. Even after issuing clear instructions errors were received in the forms and a last opportunity was provided to make the necessary changes. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 6.

Every candidate can make changes in details such as the state code of eligibility, category and disability status, medium and examination centre.

Who all can’t change

All those candidates who have filled their application forms with identity cards (ration card, driving licence) other than Aadhaar card number can add their Aadhaar details/ enrollment number in the online application forms. Those who have already filled their application forms with Aadhaar card cannot make this correction. Also, this option is not available to foreigner, OCI’s, PIO’s and NRI’s.

The medical aspirants who have filled their application forms using identification number other than Aadhaar Card will be able to change their date of birth, gender. However, those who have used Aadhaar details, cannot change their date of birth and gender in the application form.

Who all can change

All the candidates can make the corrections for state eligibility status, the medium of question paper opted, disability status and parents name. The students from Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir, may change their state code of eligibility to a state other than the three mentioned here only if they have acquired their Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrollment number. NEET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 6.

NEET 2018 test pattern

The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of test would be three hours.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd