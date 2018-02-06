NEET 2018: Know why NEET UG was in news last year

NEET 2018: Candidates leaving the examination hall after NEET on May 7 in Ahmedabad. Express Photo by Javed Raja NEET 2018: Candidates leaving the examination hall after NEET on May 7 in Ahmedabad. Express Photo by Javed Raja

NEET 2018: On January 31 last year, CBSE had released the NEET application forms. However, for this year, the notification is awaited and there are no updates on the eligibility criteria for the NEET 2018. Here we bring down top news on why NEET remained a news last year:

1) Medical Council of India introduced two criteria that baffled students – age and attempt limit. Medical aspirants will be allowed only three times to appear for the NEET. After students protested, the authorities amended the rule and made NEET 2017 as the first attempt.

2) NEET age limit: The upper age limit for candidates seeking admission in MBBS/BDS seats was fixed at 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category. Students have been protesting over this decision and there are multiple petitions filed in courts. It was decided to let students sit for the exam this year, however, a final decision in this regard is awaited.

3) On May 7 when students appeared for the exam, many complained of harassment in the guise of strict adherence to the CBSE’s dress code to crack down on cheating. In a Kerala’s school, a girl was forced to remove her bra as its hook caused the metal detector to beep. Later the invigilators were suspended.

4) NEET was held 10 languages and students from Bengali, Gujarati and Tamil medium complained of higher difficulty level in comparison to English and Hindi mediums. Therefore, from the present academic session, only one question paper will be set which would be translated into different languages.

5) Paper leak: There were reports of paper leak attempts and some accused were arrested from Jaipur and other cities.

6) S Anitha, a medical student from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after the Supreme Court’s order to Tamil Nadu to follow the NEET for admissions to medical courses. Several students from the state protested on streets, demanding roll back of the common medical exam.

