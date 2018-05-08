NEET 2018 cut-off may drop, say experts

NEET 2018: An official checking students admit card before appearing for the exam at a school in sector 15 Chandigarh. Express Photo by Sahil Walia NEET 2018: An official checking students admit card before appearing for the exam at a school in sector 15 Chandigarh. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2018) was held on May 6 and the answer keys will be released soon by the CBSE. Since this year, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam, we’ll find out what experts are suggesting on the NEET 2018 cut-off.

As per Rajshekhar Ratrey from Toppr.com, there will be a drop in the cut-off for NEET 2018. The Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions. Due to this, candidates may have spent a larger duration of time on this section and would have grappled for time towards the end of the paper. “Therefore, the cut-off for the general category would be 120 – 130, for OBC, it is between 97- 107, SC category is 92 – 102 and ST between 92 – 102,” said he.

As per Y K Jayaramappa, CEO, BASE academy, in comparison with previous year, this year’s NEET Biology paper was creative and thought-provoking. “There were two questions from zoology that were out of the curriculum. A few problems in physics section required lengthy calculations and the overall difficulty level was comparable to the last years’ paper,” said he. Therefore, the expert believes, the cut off may be between 95-100 for reserved category and for the general category, it is 125-130.

Uday Nath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer BasicFirst, believes there is drop in the cut-off for NEET 2018 as the medical entrance exam was tougher than the previous year. :A significant increase in the number of students registered for NEET 2018 examination is another factor contributing to the drop-in cut-off. Therefore, the expected cut-off is between 130-140,” said he.

Previous year cut-off for NEET:

The qualifying percentage for the unreserved category was 50 per cent and the qualifying score as per qualification percentile (out of 720) was 131. For OBC/ SC/ ST category, it was 107 and the qualifying percentage was 40 per cent (107 percentile). Similarly, for physically challenged, it was 118.

