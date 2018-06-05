NEET 2018: Counselling process, documents required and seat reservations details

NEET 2018: Know what all documents are required during counselling NEET 2018: Know what all documents are required during counselling

NEET 2018: With the declaration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on June 4, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and various state authorities will start the counselling procedure to fill seats. Candidates will need to register separately with different counselling authorities for participating in the NEET 2018 counselling process.

Only those candidates who qualify NEET 2018 by scoring the minimum qualifying percentage will be invited for the counselling. Candidates need to score a minimum of 50th percentile (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentile for General-PH) in order to qualify NEET and become eligible for NEET 2018 counselling and admission.

CBSE NEET counselling 2018: Tentative dates

The first round of counselling: June 12 to 24

Last date of joining: July 3

The second round of counselling: July 6 to 12

Last date of joining: July 22

Mop-up round of counselling: August 12 to 22

Last date of joining: August 26

Transfer of vacant seats to Deemed & Central universities for the final mop-up round: August 27

Last date of joining: August 31

NEET counselling 2018 – Documents required

Candidates will need to bring following documents at the time of reporting to the college after AIQ counselling of NEET 2018.

— NEET 2018 Admit Card

— NEET 2018 Rank Letter or AIQ Rank Letter

— Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet (for the date of birth proof)

— Class 12 Certificate and Marksheet

— ID Proof

— Eight passport size photographs

— Provisional allotment letter generated online after allotment.

— Community Certificate (if applicable).

CBSE NEET Counselling 2018: Seat reservations

The NEET 2018 counselling will be held by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling will take place for admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in Government medical and dental colleges across all states (except J&K), 100 per cent seats in Deemed and Central universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.

NEET counselling 2018 for the remaining 85 per cent state quota seats (100 per cent in case of J&K) in Government medical and dental colleges and seats in other private and self-financing institutions in all states will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

