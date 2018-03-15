NEET 2018 correction facility available at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018 is scheduled to held on May 6 NEET 2018 is scheduled to held on May 6

NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is providing a one-time facility to all the medical aspirants who have given incorrect information in their NEET 2018 application form. This is the last opportunity for students to correct their mistakes. The facility will only be available till March 17 (11:50 pm) at cbseneet.nic.in.

Who all can’t change

All those candidates who have filled their application forms with identity cards (ration card, driving licence) other than Aadhaar card number can add their Aadhaar details/ enrollment number in the online application forms. Those who have already filled their application forms with Aadhaar card cannot make this correction. Also, this option is not available to foreigner, OCI’s, PIO’s and NRI’s.

The medical aspirants who have filled their application forms using identification number other than Aadhaar Card will be able to change their date of birth, gender. However, those who have used Aadhaar details, cannot change their date of birth and gender in the application form.

Who all can change

All the candidates can make the corrections for state eligibility status, the medium of question paper opted, disability status and parents name. The students from Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir, may change their state code of eligibility to a state other than the three mentioned here only if they have acquired their Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrollment number. NEET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 6.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd